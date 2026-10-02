Suspected arson shuts Negev sewage plant, sending raw wastewater into streams

A suspected arson attack shut down a major sewage treatment plant near Beersheba on Friday, sending an expected 30,000 cubic meters of untreated wastewater a day into streams across the Negev and prompting authorities to warn residents to stay away from impacted channels.

The fire broke out overnight in the electrical room of the Shoket Wastewater Treatment Plant near the southern town of Meitar, severely damaging the facility and forcing it offline. The Environmental Protection Ministry said repairs could take several weeks.

Raw sewage was consequently flowing into the Hebron, Beersheba and Besor streams, creating potential health, environmental and odor hazards for adjacent communities.

The ministry advised residents to stay away from the affected streams and avoid contact with the water, while local authorities in Al-Kasom, Omer, Bnei Shimon, Beersheba and Eshkol were instructed to warn residents of possible foul odors. Authorities were also told to step up mosquito monitoring and carry out pest control if necessary.

Police opened an investigation after evidence at the scene raised suspicions that the fire had been deliberately set. According to the Ynet news site, a fire investigator determined that arson was the likely cause, with diesel fuel and tires having been found inside the electrical room.

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Officials at the Neve Midbar Water Corporation linked the suspected attack to a series of protection racket incidents and the corporation’s refusal to pay extortion demands, Ynet reported. They said infrastructure operated by the corporation had repeatedly been targeted over the past year.

“The police are handling the matter and cooperating, but unfortunately sophisticated criminals leave almost no traces,” corporation officials said. “Last year there were many incidents of vandalism and destruction, including at pumping stations in the community of Tel Sheva. Sewage has already been flowing from Tel Sheva toward Beersheba for a month. These incidents keep happening again and again, following protection racket incidents over the past year.”

The Water Authority reportedly said emergency engineering work was underway to stop sewage at the plant’s pretreatment facility and establish a generator-powered temporary bypass to halt further discharge into the streams.

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“This is abandonment by the State of Israel, which is incapable of dealing with criminal gangs that are harming the quality of life of hundreds of thousands of Negev residents,” said Beersheba Mayor Ruvik Danilovich, according to Ynet.