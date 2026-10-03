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Trump’s top national security aides held secret meeting at Camp David on Iran and Yemen — report

By Reuters Today, 6:28 am
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US President Donald Trump’s top cabinet members met secretly at the presidential retreat at Camp David to discuss next steps in the Iran war and the Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen, Axios reports.

US Vice President Vance chaired the meeting, the news outlet reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

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