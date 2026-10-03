Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 3, 2026
Trump’s top national security aides held secret meeting at Camp David on Iran and Yemen — report
US President Donald Trump’s top cabinet members met secretly at the presidential retreat at Camp David to discuss next steps in the Iran war and the Saudi-Houthi conflict in Yemen, Axios reports.
US Vice President Vance chaired the meeting, the news outlet reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
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