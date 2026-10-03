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IDF says Gaza City strikes killed 2 Islamic Jihad commanders

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:20 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders were killed in separate Israeli strikes in Gaza City yesterday, the military announces.

One strike killed Ahmed Mahmoud Harb Ramlawi, who, according to the IDF, served as a commander in the rocket unit of Islamic Jihad’s Shejaiya Battalion.

A second strike killed Munir Ibrahim Masri, a commander of an Islamic Jihad anti-tank squad, the army says.

Both terror operatives had been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and were attempting to restore Islamic Jihad capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the IDF says.

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