IDF says Gaza City strikes killed 2 Islamic Jihad commanders

Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders were killed in separate Israeli strikes in Gaza City yesterday, the military announces.

One strike killed Ahmed Mahmoud Harb Ramlawi, who, according to the IDF, served as a commander in the rocket unit of Islamic Jihad’s Shejaiya Battalion.

A second strike killed Munir Ibrahim Masri, a commander of an Islamic Jihad anti-tank squad, the army says.

Both terror operatives had been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and were attempting to restore Islamic Jihad capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement,” the IDF says.

חיל-האוויר תקף אתמול בעיר עזה וחיסל את המחבל אחמד מחמוד חרב רמלאוי, מפקד ביחידה הרקטית של גדוד ש'געייה בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור הג'יאהד האיסלאמי פלסטיני. בתקיפה נוספת אתמול במרחב העיר עזה, חוסל מהאוויר המחבל מוניר אברהאים מצרי, ראש חוליית טילי נ"ט בארגון הגא"פ. לאורך המלחמה… pic.twitter.com/3Gz6inuVDy — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 3, 2026