Iran executes man regime linked to anti-government protests

Tehran announces execution of Siavash Jamshidi, charged with a range of offenses from targeting security personnel during anti-government protests to ‘fraud’ and ‘theft’

By AFP Today, 12:53 pm
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PIctures of protesters who were killed by the Iranian state security forces during the nationwide anti-government demonstrations that took place in Iran in January, are seen during a Free Iran Rally outside of the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2026 in New York City. (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images/AFP)
PIctures of protesters who were killed by the Iranian state security forces during the nationwide anti-government demonstrations that took place in Iran in January, are seen during a Free Iran Rally outside of the United Nations General Assembly on September 22, 2026 in New York City. (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images/AFP)

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran said Saturday it had executed a man convicted of a raft of charges including firing a military-grade weapon at police officers during anti-government protests earlier this year.

Siavash Jamshidi was accused of targeting security personnel during mass demonstrations that peaked in January in which thousands of people were killed.

Since that time, Iranian authorities have stepped up executions of convicts linked to the unrest.

“Jamshidi was sentenced to death on charges of moharebeh through brandishing and firing a firearm, as well as conspiracy and collusion against national security,” Iran’s judiciary said, using the legal term moharebeh to mean “waging war against God.”

The judiciary’s Mizan Online website said he was also found guilty of offenses not related to the protests, including “fraud, making threats, theft, possession and carrying of an illegal military-grade weapon.”

Other charges included “complicity in kidnapping, brandishing a weapon to intimidate, and intentional infliction of bodily harm.”

Mizan said Jamshidi was “active” during the demonstrations, which were sparked in December last year by grievances over living costs in Iran, but peaked on January 8 and 9 with huge rallies.

Iranian authorities reported more than 3,000 deaths in the unrest, attributing the violence to “terrorist acts” orchestrated by the United States and Israel.

Foreign-based non-governmental organizations, however, maintain that Iranian security forces fired on protesters.

US President Donald Trump threatened at the time to intervene militarily in Iran. Weeks later in late February, the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on the Islamic republic, triggering the Middle East war.

Since then, arrests and executions have multiplied in Iran, linked both to the war and the protests.

In 2025, Iran executed at least 1,639 people, the largest number in any year since 1989, according to the NGOs Iran Human Rights and Together Against the Death Penalty.

Amnesty International says Iran carries out more executions than any country except China.

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