UK cops charge Iranian men for plotting Yom Kippur terror attack in Manchester

Two Iranian men have been charged with plotting a terror attack targeting the Jewish community in Manchester on the eve of Yom Kippur, UK police revealed Friday.

The arrests came nearly a year after two people were killed in a terror shooting and stabbing attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in northern Manchester where worshippers had gathered for Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

“Salam Ahmadyan 36 of Liverpool and Rahman Salehi 34 of Salford, both Iranian nationals, were arrested in Manchester on Sunday, 20 September,” Friday’s police statement said.

Counterterrorism police said Salehi and Ahmadyan had allegedly tried to acquire components and equipment to make an improvised explosive device and conducted reconnaissance on potential targets for attack.

Police also said the two men had allegedly been in contact with an overseas third party who might be in Iran.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

“We do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public in relation to this matter,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said in the statement.

The pair, who UK Home Minister Shabana Mahmood said arrived in Britain on a small boat from Europe several years ago, will appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday. One of the men had been granted asylum, and the other had a live asylum claim, the interior ministry said.

“It is no secret that this country faces a range of serious threats from the Iranian regime,”Mahmood said. “They target our Jewish communities and try to silence their critics overseas, often through proxies and criminal networks to hide their involvement.”

Advertisement

“These recent events are a stark reminder of the threats posed against this country from both terrorists and foreign state actors,” she added.

Detectives said there was no connection between Friday’s charges and the suspected plot involving the RAF Fairford air base, over which a dual UK-Iranian national was arrested on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said there were “strong indications” Iran was involved in relation to RAF Fairford, though Iran denied any involvement.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.