US says it’s ‘dismantling’ multimillion-dollar Hamas finance network

The United States said Friday that it was dismantling a Hamas financing network that raised more than $2 million for the terror group, imposing sanctions on three individuals and two France-based charities and indicting the alleged ringleader.

“These designations expose a sophisticated, multi‑year financing architecture that moved more than $2 million to Hamas through deceptive charitable fronts and cryptocurrency channels, demonstrating the organization’s persistent ability to adapt its fundraising mechanisms to evade detection,” the US Treasury said of the sanctions in a statement.

Those sanctioned include Saleem Abdallah Saleem al-Zaq, identified as a Hamas member who oversees the financial network and works with the group’s media office.

As part of the same case, the US Justice Department issued an indictment against the Hamas commander.

The indictment against al-Zaq followed a recent related arrest in Florida and two other arrests in Louisiana.

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Al-Zaq does not appear to be in US custody, however. Court filings have said he resides in Gaza, and authorities have not announced an arrest.

“The close cooperation of law enforcement and prosecutors’ offices to dismantle al-Zaq’s alleged Hamas financing network demonstrates our commitment to depriving Hamas of the funding it relies on,” said SS Attorney Jamie McDonald for the Southern District of New York.

The Department of Justice said al-Zaq collected more than $1.7 million through charity fronts and transferred the money to Hamas.

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Also sanctioned were Faouzi Barika and Amel Oualid, linked to the France-based charities Association Baraka and Ensemble C Mieux. Both charities were also named in Friday’s action.

“Faouzi Barika and Amel Oualid operate from France, where they run purported charities ostensibly to raise money for humanitarian purposes to aid Gazan civilians,” the US Treasury said.

It said the network had raised more than $2 million from 2020 to 2026, of which $1.5 million was raised after the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, invasion of southern Israel that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

The ensuing war between Israel and Hamas has killed over 74,040 people in Gaza, including more than 1,400 since the October 2025 ceasefire, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave, although the toll does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a broader plan by US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament. However, the terror group has refused to completely give up its weapons or disarm at all until Israel withdraws.