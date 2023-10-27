Sgt. Noam Elimelech Rojtenbarg, 24: Ex-Haredi who enlisted, fell in battle

Sgt. Noam Elimelech Rojtenbarg, 24, who lived in Beersheba, was killed fighting Hamas terrorists in southern Israel on October 7.

Rojtenbarg grew up in a Haredi family but later broke with his upbringing, becoming secular and enlisting in the IDF. He was considered a “lone soldier” due to his family’s lack of support.

“Noam, this war will be the last. We don’t want to live like that. The blood you shed will be avenged a hundred-fold,” vowed Col. Nissim Yitzhaki, who led the fallen soldier’s battalion, at his funeral on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. “Difficult days lie ahead for us as we face this cowardly and cruel enemy.”

Rabbi Yitzhak Revah, who runs the religious school that Rojtenbarg attended in his youth, said at his funeral: “You are dead because you were Jewish… It’s unbearable.”

His friend Eden Danieli remembered Rojtenbarg on Facebook as “so pure-hearted.”

“I can’t believe you are already gone for two weeks,” he wrote. “I miss our calls on Friday afternoon and the laughter after holiday meals. I will never forget you.”

His father, Rabbi Aryeh Rojtenbarg, requested that Opposition Leader Yair Lapid — a staunch secularist — visit the family during the traditional mourning period in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot, because he wants to use his son’s death “to work toward unity… we are one people.”