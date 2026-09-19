CNN, MS NOW, Politico denied White House access after Trump accuses them of ‘fake news’

WASHIGTON (AFP) — The White House made good Saturday on US President Donald Trump’s vow to deny CNN, MS NOW and Politico access to the presidential mansion as punishment for reporting what he calls “fake news.”

The three news outlets denounced the ban as a violation of the US Constitution and vowed to keep reporting on the US government.

They are expected to take the bans to court to regain access to the White House, fighting back as Trump expands his battle against mainstream news outlets that he detests and routinely slams as crooked.

“The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded with our tax dollars,” MS NOW, formerly known as MSNBC, said Saturday on X.

In its own statement, CNN said: “We have a right under the US Constitution to do our reporting without hindrance or interference from the government, and this ban is an illegal assault on this fundamental right.”

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Reached for comment, the White House referred AFP to Trump’s comments Friday announcing the bans.

MS NOW White House correspondent Akayla Gardner described how her access badge did not work as she tried Saturday to go through a security checkpoint she routinely uses.

“There was a red beeping light and so the officer asked me to hand over my badge,” she said in an on-air play-by-play of the incident.

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Betsy Klein of CNN gave a similar account of failing to enter the White House grounds as she does every day.

“There was a group of cameras waiting outside that gate to watch me walk in,” she told her network.

Cheyenne Haslett of Politico was also denied entry and the Secret Service confiscated her access pass, editor-in-chief Jonathan Greenberger said in a note sent to AFP.

Trump did not say what prompted the move but added that “media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States.”

The 80-year-old Republican — who has long had a fiery relationship with the mainstream media — warned Friday that other outlets could face a similar fate but did not say which ones.

Both of Trump’s White House terms have seen him lash out repeatedly at media whose coverage displeases him.

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He has filed multiple defamation suits against news outlets, attacked the press on Truth Social and verbally assaulted several reporters, notably women, including CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

But it is rare for US presidents to outright bar news outlets from the White House — although Trump in his first term banned CNN reporter Jim Acosta, an action that a court subsequently overturned.

Last year, Trump barred The Associated Press from some events because of the news agency’s decision to continue using the term “Gulf of Mexico” — and not the “Gulf of America” as decreed by Trump.

His administration has also put stricter controls on journalists, including taking control of which outlets can cover events as part of the “pool” admitted to small spaces such as the Oval Office and Air Force One.

Trump’s surprise announcement on Friday comes at a time when his approval ratings are at record lows and his Republican Party risks losing control of Congress in November’s midterm elections. The war in Iran and rising prices, particularly at the gas pump, are among the factors that have contributed to his sinking political fortunes.

The move drew immediate accusations that it was unconstitutional and would be thrown out by the courts.

“Press access is not a privilege for journalists. It’s a right to ensure the American people can be independently informed,” advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said Friday, vowing legal action in response.