ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 22

Those we are missing

Presumed captive: Vivian Silver, member of Women Wage Peace

Silver texted with her son while hiding in a closet in her home, telling him a massacre was taking place at Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7

By ToI Staff 26 October 2023, 10:24 pm 0 Edit
Canadian-born Israeli activist Vivian Silver has been missing from her home in Kibbutz Be'eri since Hamas terrorists attacked on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)
Canadian-born Israeli activist Vivian Silver has been missing from her home in Kibbutz Be'eri since Hamas terrorists attacked on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)

Canadian-born peace activist Vivian Silver, 74, has been missing from her home in Kibbutz Be’eri since the October 7 assault by Hamas terrorists.

One of her sons, Yonatan Zeigen, was on the phone with his mother when gunmen arrived in Be’eri. When he heard gunshots outside her window, he told her to hang up so she could stay quiet, he told the BBC.

They began to text one other on WhatsApp. He last heard from her around 11 a.m. that Saturday, as Silver hid inside a closet in the house, and told her son that the terrorists were inside the house.

She believed that a massacre was happening and told her son that she loved him.

“‘She wrote me, ‘They’re inside the house, it’s time to stop joking and say goodbye.'”

“‘And I wrote back that ‘I love you, Mum. I have no words, I’m with you.'” Viven responded, “I feel you.”

That was the last message, Zeigen told the BBC.

Silver is known for her peace activism, including her involvement in the organization called Women Wage Peace, as well as The Road to Recovery, driving sick Palestinians from Gaza to Israeli hospitals.

She held a meeting of international supporters of Women Wage Peace just a few days before the Hamas attacks.

Zeigen said that his mother would not be completely surprised by the Hamas massacre that took place.

He told the BBC that she would say that this is the outcome of war. “Of not striving for peace, and this is what happens,” he said.

It has a link that will sign you in.