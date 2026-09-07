The Name Game

Mohammad, Avigail most popular baby names in Hebrew year 5786

Population and Immigration Authority list shows Ariel retaining top spot for Jewish boys; 179,398 babies born since last Rosh Hashanah

By ToI Staff Today, 10:47 am
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Babies and medical staff with Israeli flags at the Nahariya Medical Center, ahead of Independence Day, April 13, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)
Babies and medical staff with Israeli flags at the Nahariya Medical Center, ahead of Independence Day, April 13, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

Avigail and Mohammad retained the top spot for the most popular girls and boys names respectively in Israel over the past year, according to a a pre-Rosh Hashanah list published Monday by the Population and Immigration Authority.

Among girls, Avigail (1,129) was followed by Miriam/Mariam (986), Lia (935), Libi (918), Tamar (862), Yael (756), Ayalah (729), Sarah (725), Ella (702), and Naya (635).

Among boys, Mohammad (1,670 babies) was followed by Ariel (1,283) Yosef/Yousef (1,278), Adam (1,197), David (1,011), Omer (910), Rafael (846), Lavi (812), Michael (789), and Eitan (753).

Some Hebrew and Arabic names, though spelled differently in English, are spelled the same in Hebrew, such as Yosef and Yousef.

Overall, there were 179,398 babies born since the last Jewish new year.

The city that registered the most births was Jerusalem, with 23,336, followed by Bnei Brak, with 8,225, then Tel Aviv, with 7,405.

Rosh Hashanah will begin on Friday night, marking the start of the Hebrew year 5787.

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