Netanyahu reportedly will meet Rubio, not Trump, at UN, as PMO says schedule not finalized

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, Israel Hayom reports.

Instead, he will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to the report.

The Prime Minister’s Office tells The Times of Israel that the schedule for the trip is still not finalized.

Asked by Axios today whether he plans to meet Netanyahu while in New York next week, Trump replied, “I may.”

Meanwhile, Walla reports that an advance team is in Texas looking into the possibility of Netanyahu visiting the state during his two-day trip next week. The purpose of a potential visit to Texas is not known.