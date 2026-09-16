Sweden expels Iranian embassy employee over threats to Jewish, Israeli sites

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Sweden said Wednesday it had expelled an Iranian embassy employee and summoned the country’s ambassador, accusing Tehran of making threats against Jewish and Israeli interests in Sweden.

“We know that Iran, over a long period of time, has conducted activities that threaten security in and against Sweden, targeting both individuals who oppose the Iranian regime and various Jewish and Israeli interests in our country,” Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said in a statement to AFP.

“This has, among other things, been done by making use of criminal networks.”

The Iranian embassy did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for a comment.

The Swedish Security Service (Sapo) has previously accused Iran of recruiting criminal gang members to commit “acts of violence” against Israeli and other interests in Sweden — a claim Iran has denied.

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“When it comes to what has prompted the government’s announcement today, I am not in a position to go into any details, as it concerns our intelligence work,” Sapo spokesman Jonathan Svensson told AFP.

“We can confirm that Iran continues to engage in activities that pose security threats in and against Sweden. This includes, among other things, attempts to use proxies, such as criminal networks, to carry out attacks or acts of violence,” he said.

There have been several incidents targeting Israeli interests in Sweden in recent years.

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In June 2024, two insulated flasks packed with plastic explosives were found outside the offices of Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems, known for its unmanned aerial systems, in the city of Gothenburg.

In October of the same year, a 13-year-old boy opened fire on the entrance to an office of Elbit Systems.

Four teenagers were sentenced to prison terms in April 2025 for recruiting the boy to carry out the shooting.

In May of the same year, gunshots were fired outside the Israeli embassy, which prompted Sweden to boost security around Israeli interests and Jewish community institutions.

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said Wednesday the embassy employee was asked to leave over “activities that are not compatible with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.”

She did not provide details of the activities, but said the decision had been taken “to protect our citizens and other Swedish interests.”

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Sweden has seen a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led onslaught.

Anti-Israel sentiments were prominent when the Scandinavian country hosted the Eurovision song competition in 2024, as protesters demonstrated against Israeli contestant Eden Golan, who was booed during her performances.

Iran has previously been accused of being behind antisemitic attacks in other countries in Europe and elsewhere.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.