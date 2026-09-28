Dutch university suspends student who claimed he took part in October 7 massacre

Maastricht University in the Netherlands has suspended a Palestinian student following a controversy that erupted after he posted a video on social media that showed himself watching footage of the October 7, 2023, onslaught led by the Hamas terror organization.

In the video, the student points at an individual on the screen, mentions the October 7 attack and says, “This is me,” apparently claiming he was one of the terrorists.

The Dutch national news agency ANP reported that the student has since deleted the post, but it has been shared widely on social media and elicited outrage and criticism.

The establishment’s independent newspaper Observant reported Sunday that the student has been temporarily barred from university buildings and may not attend classes or take exams.

The Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. The ensuing war between Israel and Hamas has killed over 73,400 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave, which does not differentiate between combatants and civilians.

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University spokesperson Koen Augustijn told Observant that the suspension was not a “punishment,” but rather a “measure to first take the time to determine what happened and what should be done. It is also a result of all the unrest that has arisen from the reporting and reactions on social media. It is important for his own safety and that of our students and staff.”

He added that the student “was extremely shocked” when informed about the suspension.

In a reaction on social media, Geert Wilders, the hard-right lawmaker who leads the Freedom Party, decried the suspension as inadequate. “Out of the country with that Hamas scum!” he wrote.

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Een Palestijnse student aan de Universiteit van Maastricht, hier sinds juli, plaatst op zijn openbare Instagram een video waarin hij impliceert betrokken te zijn geweest bij het bloedbad van 7 oktober: '7th of October… this is me'. Als dat inderdaad klopt en dit is geen… pic.twitter.com/ZJr4S0Tjk8 — CIDI (@CIDI_nieuws) September 25, 2026

Wilders, a fierce critic of Islam, tagged the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science and called for the minister to be “prosecuted for incompetence.”

The university notes on its website that in September of last year, it granted scholarships to five students from Gaza.

The university wrote then: “The awarding of the scholarships is in line with UM’s global engagement policy, which aims, among other things, to offer international students the opportunity to study at UM, particularly those for whom this is not a given, for example because of the situation in their homeland.”

“We hope that they, like all new students, will be able to begin their studies in peace.”

According to reporting by Observant, more than 40 Palestinians came recently to the Netherlands to study or conduct research at educational institutions.