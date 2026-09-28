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UAE sees request to issue denial of Oct. 7 warning as interference in Israeli politics — report

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:46 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Yesterday’s reported meeting in Abu Dhabi between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed took place at the airport, Channel 12 reports.

The outlet adds that Netanyahu’s office asked repeatedly for the sit-down in order to try to convince his hosts to issue a denial that bin Zayed warned the premier ahead of the October 7 Hamas-led attacks.

However, the UAE does not want to get involved in what it sees as internal Israeli politics, especially ahead of an election, according to the report.

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