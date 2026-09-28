‘I want to kill you’: Ben Gvir films himself berating terrorist behind deadly 1996 bus bombings

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Sunday posted a video of himself berating Hassan Salamah, a Hamas terrorist jailed for orchestrating a pair of 1996 Jerusalem bus explosions that killed 45 people, telling him: “I want to put you to death.”

Ben Gvir has repeatedly posted videos of himself berating Palestinian inmates and touting his policy of worsening their prison conditions. Some of the videos have been removed amid criticism from organizations and the Central Elections Committee that they constitute illegal use of government facilities for election propaganda.

Ben Gvir, flanked by armed masked guards, says he feels “closure” because he protested as a teenager against the bus attacks Salamah orchestrated and now, as an adult, he can “lead a policy that has turned his life into hell.”

He tells Salamah in the video: “These are the conditions I gave you. But it’s not the end. I want to kill you. I want to put you to death.”

Ben Gvir has successfully passed legislation instituting the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of deadly terrorist acts, though nobody has been executed under it yet, and some observers say it will not be used in practice.

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Ben Gvir adds that Salamah will go to hell in the afterlife, “but here I’m responsible for hell.”

סגירת מעגל ענקית עבורי! כנער עמדתי ברחובות והפגנתי אחרי פיגועי התופת הנוראיים בקו 18 בירושלים. עשרות חפים מפשע נרצחו, ומשפחות שלמות נחרבו. Advertisement לפני כשבועיים הגעתי לכלא ופגשתי פנים אל פנים את הארכי מחבל חסאן סאלמה – מבכירי חמאס, חברו ושותפו של יחיא סינוואר ימ״ש, שנשלח בידי הצורר… pic.twitter.com/6HvGFKAroJ — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) September 27, 2026

Last year, Ben Gvir posted a video of himself taunting and threatening prominent Palestinian terror convict Marwan Barghouti, drawing an outraged reaction from the Palestinian Authority.

In March, the Central Election Committee determined that videos that featured Ben Gvir touring a prison and a police boat constituted illicit use of the security forces for an election campaign.

A similar ruling was made in June regarding Ben Gvir’s highly controversial video of himself tormenting activists detained from a Gaza-bound flotilla in May. That video sparked international outrage and condemnations from across the Israeli political spectrum.