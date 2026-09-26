10 days before Oct. 7, PM ordered Israel ‘act to contain, minimize the escalation’ in Gaza — report

A day after Egypt’s intelligence chief flew into Ben Gurion Airport to reportedly warn that Hamas was mobilizing in Gaza and advise further Israeli concessions to the Gaza-ruling terror group to avoid a conflict, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered that Israel avoid measures that could lead to a military escalation, according to an Israeli television report on Saturday.

Channel 13 news cited the minutes from a September 27 meeting with security officials, in which “the prime minister determined that [Israel] must act to contain and minimize the escalation, while using intelligence and controlled force.”

He also reportedly called “to sharpen” the warnings against the launching of arson balloons from Gaza into Israel and to ramp up humanitarian benefits, the latter apparently a reference to Israel’s reopening a day later of the crossing for Palestinians laborers employed in the country as part of an Egyptian-brokered deal for Hamas to stop border riots.

The Israeli TV network also cited an October 1 document from another security meeting that said Israel was poised to reach a peace deal with Saudi Arabia and should therefore “maintain a measured level of security activity,” echoing reporting from the New York Times on Friday that Netanyahu didn’t want to authorize strikes in Gaza out of concern they could harm normalization efforts vis-à-vis Riyadh.

Such an agreement would have required Israel to make significant concessions toward Palestinian statehood, which Netanyahu and his hard-right government oppose. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the sides were moving closer, less than a month before the Hamas attack.

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Internal Hamas documents obtained by Israel during the Gaza war showed that the terror group’s attack was partially motivated by a desire to thwart Riyadh’s rapprochement with the Jewish state.

The TV report added that one of the documents includes a line about the need “to advance the operational preparedness for the targeted killings that were recommended of Hamas leaders” but doesn’t specify whether it’s from the meetings of September 27 or October 1, or say who made that recommendation.

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, a former IDF chief of staff and the frontrunner in the upcoming election, said the report was “additional proof why Netanyahu is afraid to establish a state commission of inquiry and why he refuses my demand to open the full protocols.”

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“He knows if they are revealed, his lies will be exposed,” Eisenkot wrote on X.

Eisenkot said that Netanyahu “behaved with arrogance and irresponsibility” when presented with warnings, and that he was “afraid of the truth — to the point of submitting a false affidavit.”

Eisenkot was referring to the prime minister’s answers to the state comptroller as part of the ombudsman’s investigation into the October 7, 2023, massacre, in which he pinned the failure to prevent the onslaught on political rivals and security chiefs while presenting himself in a positive light and deflecting his responsibility for the attack.

“The fact that the prime minister of the failure submits a false document to the state comptroller is an earthquake. With Netanyahu, it’s no longer surprising,” Eisenkot said.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s office on Saturday pushed back on the report in The Atlantic that Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel came to Israel ahead of the Hamas invasion to warn Israeli officials that the Gaza-based terror group could escalate drastically if they were not granted economic concessions.

“This is a false claim,” said the PMO, without specifying what claim it said is false. “It was already denied at the time, and it is now being recycled in an attempt to mislead the Israeli public.”

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“On October 11, 2023, Egypt officially denied that it warned Israel of the October 7 assault,” Netanyahu’s office further added. It’s not immediately clear what he is referring to, however, as Egyptian media with close ties to the country’s intelligence services at the time quoted unnamed senior security sources denying Israeli press reports that such a warning was issued, without issuing any formal government denial.

As was first reported two days after the terror atrocities, Netanyahu’s office denied that he met or spoke with Kamel in the months before October 7, “and no Israeli intelligence official conveyed such a warning to the prime minister.”

“Repeated falsehoods will not become true, even if they are repeated over and over again,” the PMO said.

Reports on the Egyptian intelligence chief’s warning came in addition to reports of a call Netanyahu received from UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, who warned the prime minister of plans for an imminent attack, days before the Hamas invasion and massacre. Netanyahu has denied that such a call took place, but multiple outlets, including The Times of Israel, have confirmed that it did.

Netanyahu reportedly did not inform security chiefs about that warning at a meeting on October 1, 2023, with security chiefs on the situation in Gaza, instead advocating for calm in the Strip.

Agencies contributed to this report.