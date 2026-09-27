Israelis in New York protest against North America premier of ‘NAZA’

Several dozen protesters demonstrate against the North American premiere of the documentary “NAZA” in New York City at an Israeli-led rally.
“NAZA” purports to show that the IDF used AI for Gaza targeting and accepted high numbers of civilian deaths as acceptable collateral damage in the early stages of the war. The IDF has denied the main claims of the film.
The film’s North American premiere takes place at Lincoln Center as part of the New York Film Festival.
The Israeli-American Council advocacy group leads the protest against the film.
Demonstrators hold Israeli and American flags, and placards showing images of Hamas’s October 2023 invasion of Israel.
“Learn the facts. Know the truth,” the signs say.
Organizers also park several vehicles with LED screens showing images of hostages who were held by terror groups in Gaza.
“Context is not censorship. It’s responsibility,” the trucks say, alongside messages about Israel’s measures meant to prevent civilian deaths in Gaza.
Critics have said “NAZA” omits context such as how other militaries handle collateral damage in urban war zones.
Two survivors of the Nova music festival massacre, Rom El-Hai and Shalev Bitton, joined the rally, along with Yunis Alkarnawi, a Bedouin Israeli who saved people from the festival.
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