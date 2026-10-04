1,318 security personnel have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023 — Defense Ministry

Marking three years since Hamas’s devastating onslaught on October 7, 2023, the Defense Ministry has released updated figures on the country’s fallen security personnel.

Since the outbreak of the war, 1,318 personnel have been killed. The figures include all soldiers, police officers, Shin Bet agents, firefighters, prison warders, and civilian security officers who died on and since October 7, 2023, whether in the line of duty or as a result of an accident, illness, or suicide.

Most were killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, and the West Bank.

The conflict has added more than 7,150 family members to Israel’s circle of bereavement, including 2,143 parents, 355 widows, 880 children, and 3,772 siblings, according to the ministry.