Despite aggressive official statements from Turkey, comparisons of Israel to the Nazis and frequent accusations that it has perpetrated genocide in Gaza, a member of the only Israeli nonprofit attending COP31, the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place in Antalya, says the atmosphere could not be more friendly.

Speaking from the Turkish resort, David Lehrer, who leads the Center for Applied Environmental Diplomacy at the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies in southern Israel, said he always introduced himself as Israeli and had “only been warmly greeted,” except in one case of a European representative.

“He said he thought genocide was happening in Gaza,” Lehrer told The Times of Israel. “When we explained who we are and what we do, he relaxed and was ready to engage, but it wasn’t a simple conversation. That was the only time I felt any resistance.”

The confab began on November 9 and ends on November 20. On November 10, Egypt’s official state-run Middle East News Agency (MENA) quoted COP31 President Murat Kurum, who is also Turkey’s minister of environment, urbanization and climate change, as saying Turkey had not invited Israel’s leaders to the leaders’ gathering because of the killing of Palestinians in Gaza. “We say that there can be no climate justice where peace does not prevail,” he reportedly said.

On Wednesday last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of ecocide, as well as genocide, saying: “Centuries-old olive trees have been cut down. The soil and water have been polluted in Gaza, and cities in Gaza have been turned into enormous piles of rubble.”

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He continued: “With Gaza’s destroyed infrastructure, compounded by torrential rain and flooding, tens of thousands of tents and shelters have been inundated.”

In a post on X, Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused Erdogan of “using an international forum to push his anti-Israel campaign of lies” and of supporting Hamas.

Israel, which launched its campaign in Gaza following the Hamas-led terror onslaught of October 7, 2023, is under increasing pressure to allow more winter supplies into the enclave.

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With relations with Turkey at a nadir over Gaza, Israel decided not to staff a pavilion or send a delegation to this year’s COP, for what were described as security reasons. Israeli officials are attending meetings remotely.

Lehrer, at the climate meeting until Wednesday with his associate director, Liana Berlin-Fischler, said he spent time at the tiny Palestinian pavilion, where — despite a map showing the whole of Israel as Palestine, slogans calling for Palestine to be freed and photographs of destruction in Gaza — Lehrer met with the Palestinian Authority’s equivalent of an environmental protection minister, who was “incredibly nice. He had heard of the Arava Institute and knew people who had studied there,” Lehrer said. “I met a couple of people who said they’d applied to the institute to study. There was no pushback.”

Some 93,000 people registered for what Lehrer described as the most well-organized of the three COP events he has attended.

“It’s a madhouse of people from every corner of the world. There’s definitely a United Nations feeling,” he said.

He added: “I understand why the official Israeli delegation didn’t come. If there had been a pavilion, it would have been a focus for protests. But this is a world stage, where our voice needs to be heard, and the fact that there’s no Israeli presence here is damaging to Israel’s standing. Israel has to find its way back into the world community, and it won’t be easy.”