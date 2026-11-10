Frum fashion: Budapest’s Orthodox Jewish women showcase style beyond stereotypes

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Orthodox Jewish women in Budapest held a “Kosher & Chic” Fashion Show on Sunday to challenge stereotypes and to show that dressing modestly and according to the community’s rules doesn’t mean “having to give up who you are.”

Since the 1989 fall of communism, Jewish community life has revived in the Hungarian capital with new schools and renovated synagogues, cultural festivals and concerts.

The models at the fashion show, held in a modern synagogue that also serves as a cultural center, were not professionals but members of one of Budapest’s growing Orthodox communities.

The organizer of the event, Monika Ungar, said the fashion show challenged stereotypes around Orthodox Jewish women and showed that they can dress “really, really beautifully, even though according to the rules.”

According to prevailing interpretations, Orthodox Jewish modesty rules, known as “tzniut,” generally require women to cover their collarbones, elbows and knees. Married women often cover their hair with scarves or wigs.

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Outsiders sometimes view these practices as restrictive, but participants say they reflect their personal values and religious commitment.

“Modesty isn’t about looking ugly. Modesty isn’t about dressing a certain way that isn’t you. I think in this show you will see a lot of models bring a lot of different kinds of clothing for different designers, and each model finds herself and finds herself the right clothes that really reflect her personality,” said Tzivia Myers, the wife of a rabbi, as she got her makeup fixed before walking out to the catwalk.