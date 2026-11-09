Netanyahu said calling Trump ‘every day’ to push him to resume Iran war

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been calling US President Donald Trump every day, urging him to launch a renewed military offensive against Iran.

“Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those who don’t want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that,” a person briefed on the discussions is quoted as saying by Financial Times.

“The regional leaders are telling him not to escalate and prioritize negotiations,” the person adds.

Trump appeared to reference those views from Gulf allies in a readout from his Monday meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who has been trying to mediate a diplomatic end to the conflict between the US and Iran.

“Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others would prefer the status quo,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post explaining his current preference of maintaining an economic blockade of Iran rather than launching another military offensive.

Financial Times says Arab and Muslim leaders have been alarmed by Netanyahu’s constant lobbying for Trump to resume combat operations

Another source described as a person familiar with the situation in Israel tells the British outlet that Netanyahu wants a resumption of military action against Iran, while insisting that there is not currently a “push” to persuade Trump on the matter.