Still Life in Israel: Hollywood’s Mark Feuerstein back in Israel after 40 years for CIA role

Welcome to “Still Life in Israel with Jessica Steinberg,” a weekly podcast in which The Times of Israel’s arts and culture editor explores what life in Israel looks and feels like right now, through conversations with the artists, writers, musicians, and other voices helping us make sense of this moment.

For this second episode in the new series, we speak with Mark Feuerstein, a veteran character actor who has appeared in dozens of films and television series, including “The West Wing,” “Prison Break,” “Royal Pains,” and “In Her Shoes.”

Feuerstein is in Israel filming the YES intelligence thriller “Midair” produced by Paramount-owned Ananey Studios in collaboration with KODA and Jaya Entertainment.

WATCH the full episode here:

Feuerstein plays a CIA agent in this latest role, racing to neutralize a mysterious weapon aboard a fighter jet flying above Israel, before the crisis turns into a catastrophe.

The actor arrived in Israel a month ago for his first trip to the country in 40 years, and he discusses his New York Jewish upbringing, raising his three kids in Los Angeles, and the existential realities of being an “October 8” Jew.

In Hollywood, Feuerstein says, there is both subtle and blatant antisemitism since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack and he describes how he has responded.

At the end of the podcast, Steinberg presents the Still Life calendar, a brief listing of upcoming arts and culture events over the next few weeks.

For further reading:

Global industry professionals spurn major Israeli music showcase amid cultural boycott

Israel’s traumas, absurdities come into focus via a veteran photojournalist’s lens

Jerusalem’s largest Biennale yet asked artists to plumb their depths

Still Life in Israel podcast episodes are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out last week’s episode: