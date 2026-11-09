Trump: ‘Good chance’ a deal with Iran can be reached; Tehran ‘talking very politely’

US President Donald Trump says Iran is “talking very politely” with US negotiators, and there’s a “good chance” a resolution can be reached to end the conflict between the two countries.

During an impromptu press conference at the White House, Trump is asked why he won’t declare victory against Iran and pull American troops out of the region if he continues to claim that he has prevented Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“We have some great allies there, and we have to make sure they’re not hurt, and they would be hurt [if the US pulled out now],” Trump claims, effectively admitting that Iran still poses a threat.

“We want to make sure [there is] a long-term solution — not just a short-term. They’ll never have a nuclear weapon, but we have to make sure that’s a long-term,” Trump says.

He then reiterates his claim that the war is “ending quickly.”

When a reporter points out that Trump has been claiming that the war will imminently end for months, Trump denies having suggested as much.

“I made the claim that they won’t have a nuclear weapon, and they won’t have a nuclear weapon.”