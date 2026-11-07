Woman stabbed to death in Tira, allegedly by her partner

A woman was stabbed to death, allegedly by her partner, in the central Arab town of Tira, police said Saturday.

The suspect was taken to hospital in moderate condition, police said.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, it was believed that a fight had broken out between two men, and the woman was stabbed after she intervened.

“Two brothers were fighting and she tried to separate them,” a relative told the Walla news site.

The unnamed relative added that the two brothers also beat the woman, a 40-year-old teacher.

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Medics said that they declared the woman dead on the scene.

Reports said that the woman’s partner was arrested — it was unclear if the second brother had been detained.

According to the Michal Sela Forum, 18 women have been killed by family members this year. The forum was founded by Lili Ben Ami after her sister was brutally murdered by her partner on Rosh Hashanah in 2019.

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“Even in Arab society, where women face unique barriers, we must not accept a reality in which the home, the safe place, becomes a murder scene,” Ben Ami said in a statement to Hebrew-language media.

“Life-saving solutions must be made available, alongside determined enforcement and true deterrence. A murderer needs to know that he will lose everything: his freedom, his children, his property and his good name,” she said. “I also call on the public: Do not stand by. Keep your eyes and ears open. Timely intervention can save lives.”