Heavy rain, flooding forecast across Israel over the weekend

Israel is bracing for a spell of heavy rain over the weekend, with thunderstorms, urban flooding and flash floods expected in several parts of the country as temperatures drop, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.

Local rain is expected in northern and central Israel on Thursday, before intensifying overnight along the coast. Rain is forecast to spread across northern and central Israel on Friday, with isolated thunderstorms and showers reaching the northern Negev.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue through Saturday, with rain gradually weakening on Sunday.

Forecasters expect particularly heavy rainfall along parts of the coastal plain, with some areas potentially receiving several dozen millimeters within a short period and overall totals reaching around 100 millimeters or more in certain areas.

The heaviest conditions are expected in parts of central and coastal Israel, where authorities have warned of a heightened risk of flooding.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Authorities have warned the public not to cross flooded roads or waterways and urged people to avoid underground parking areas and elevators during flooding.

The storm is also expected to coincide with major transportation disruptions in central Israel. Large sections of Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway are set to close for electrical work from Thursday night through Friday afternoon and again late Saturday.

Rail service in the Tel Aviv and Herzliya area will also be significantly reduced, with most Tel Aviv stations closed.

Advertisement

Heavy rain caused widespread flooding across Israel in November 2025, forcing road closures in the north and south and prompting 12 people to be rescued from vehicles, including eight in Ashkelon, where at least 70 millimeters of rain fell.