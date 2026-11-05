Yashar urges Herzog to tap Eisenkot to form next government after he got majority of nods

The Yashar party urges President Isaac Herzog to hand the mandate to form the next government to party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, after he earned 67 recommendations compared with 46 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Following his series of consultations, Herzog said he will hold further talks with party leaders to determine who can form a government, and intends to assign the mandate on Sunday.

Yashar notes that the total for Eisenkot is the largest number of recommendations given to a candidate for forming a government since 2015.

It says the results show that Israelis “have chosen change” and express “complete lack of confidence” in Netanyahu and his government.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is a caretaker prime minister leading a minority of just 46 seats,” the party says. “He has no mandate, no majority and no public trust.”

Yashar says Herzog should give Eisenkot the mandate “as soon as possible” so he can form a national emergency government “that will begin working for all Israeli citizens.”

Yashar urges all leaders who want what is best for Israel to “rise to the occasion” and “set aside every narrow political and personal consideration” to form a government quickly, warning that missing the opportunity could exact “a heavy price” and lead to another election “against the will of Israel’s citizens.”