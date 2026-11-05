Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026
KLM flight to Tel Aviv among those hit with likely hoax bomb threats
The Romanian intelligence agency says that two additional planes have received bomb threats, including a KLM flight to Tel Aviv with a layover in Bucharest.
The pilots requested a pyrotechnical inspection of the aircraft, it says. A bomb threat was made earlier on a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Bucharest, as hoax threats disrupted at least 27 passenger flights across Europe on Thursday.
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