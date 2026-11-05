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KLM flight to Tel Aviv among those hit with likely hoax bomb threats

By Reuters 5 November 2026, 11:34 pm
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Ilustrative: KLM airplanes sit in Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Jan. 18, 2018. (AP/Peter Dejong)
Ilustrative: KLM airplanes sit in Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Jan. 18, 2018. (AP/Peter Dejong)

The Romanian intelligence agency says that two additional planes have received bomb threats, including a KLM flight to Tel Aviv with a layover in Bucharest.

The pilots requested a pyrotechnical inspection of the aircraft, it says. A bomb threat was made earlier on a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Bucharest, as hoax threats disrupted at least 27 passenger flights across Europe on Thursday.

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