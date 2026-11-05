Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026

Trump says Iran can’t do anything on its nuclear program ‘without our approval’

By Jacob Magid 5 November 2026, 11:54 pm
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Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC, on November 5, 2026. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP)
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC, on November 5, 2026. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP)

US President Donald Trump claims Iran cannot do anything pertaining to its nuclear program without “approval” from the US.

He is asked by reporters in the Oval Office about reports that Iranian negotiators are reviewing a new proposal for an agreement to curb its nuclear program.

“They’re not doing anything without our approval… It doesn’t make a difference what they’re looking at. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump claims.

“Now we will make a decision [on Iran]. Do we want to go further… and certify it… so that it will never happen again. I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You will know soon enough,” Trump repeats.

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