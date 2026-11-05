Turkey’s parliament ratifies defense pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish legislators have ratified a defense cooperation agreement among Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as Riyadh seeks increased regional support in its conflict with Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

The vote also comes as countries in the region remain anxious about the prospects of a new escalation in the US-Iran war, which would likely spill over into neighboring countries. During previous rounds of fighting, Iran has lashed out at US-allied Gulf Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia.

The 16-article Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, signed in August, commits the three countries to regard an attack against one as an attack on all three, to work together to deter threats and deepen military cooperation, share intelligence and strengthen defense industry ties.

It is approved by 279 votes to 119 in the 600-seat Turkish parliament, despite objections from opposition parties who argue that the agreement can embroil Turkey in regional wars and put Turkish soldiers in harm’s way.

“They brought this agreement to send Turkish soldiers to the deserts of Yemen,” says Murat Emir, deputy leader of opposition New Party lawmakers. The loss of Ottoman soldiers in early 20th century conflicts in Yemen looms large in Turkish cultural memory.

Fuat Oktay, chairman of parliament’s foreign affairs committee and a member of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party, says Turkey will “not be drawn into an uncontrolled process against its will.” He ads that the deployment of troops will only be possible with future parliamentary approval.

The Turkish officials have said Ankara is considering sending military assistance to Saudi Arabia but insist that the agreement is defensive and that no Turkish troops would be deployed to fight in Yemen or to attack the Houthis.