Paul Simon tunes, Leonard Cohen lyrics and ‘Psycho’ score get local reinterpretation

Leonard Cohen’s iconic lyrics, the haunting score for Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” and Paul Simon’s beloved tunes are the focus of an alternative orchestra’s upcoming season.

The Revolution Orchestra, founded 22 years ago by composer Zohar Sharon and conductor Roy Oppenheim, blends classical music with rock, film, dance and theater.

This season, it’s turning its attention to North America.

“Still Crazy” brings Paul Simon melodies, deconstructed and reassembled in edgy orchestral arrangements.

The songs will be performed in English by puppet ensemble Red Band — Red Orbach, Poncho, Lefty and Philip — with guest performer Anat Moshkovski accompanied by the Revolution Orchestra.

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In the ensemble’s production of “Hineni,” singer Aya Korem and guitarist and singer-songwriter Adam Ben Amitai, along with the orchestra and the Efroni Choir, draw upon Leonard Cohen’s lyrics from his 2016 song “You Want It Darker,” in which he incorporated the Hebrew word “hineni,” or “Here I am,” and which was released shortly before his death.

The orchestra’s “Psycho” experience will include a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller accompanied by a live performance of Bernard Herrmann’s suspenseful string orchestra score.

The film will be screened in English with Hebrew subtitles.

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Two previous productions by the orchestra will return by popular demand: the musical production “The Gospel According to Monty Python” and “Moods – A Work for Orchestra in Motion,” based on Oppenheim’s doctoral research exploring the experience of time and narrative through phenomenological methods.

For dates and tickets, visit the Revolution Orchestra website.