Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, November 5, 2026

Herzog: Talk of ending US military aid ‘hit me like a bolt out of the blue’

By Lazar Berman Today, 7:57 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem during consultations with political parties, November 5, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem during consultations with political parties, November 5, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

After US President Donald Trump says there is an agreement with Israel to end American military aid by the end of the year, President Isaac Herzog says he did not know about any such plan.

“The issue of American aid worries me greatly. Greatly,” he says during a meeting with Yashar party representatives at his residence in Jerusalem.

“It hit me like a bolt out of the blue,” he continues, pointing out that the current MOU runs through 2028.

Herzog says protecting ties with the US is a key reason to make sure Israel builds a government and avoids another round of elections.

US officials also indicated they were taken by surprise, though Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously said he wants to phase out aid over the course of a decade.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.