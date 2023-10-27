Presumed captive: Tamar Gutman, suffers from Crohn’s and needs meds

Tamar Gutman, 27, was last in touch with her sister, Adva Gutman, around 7:30 a.m. on October 7, when Hamas terrorists began their multi-pronged assault on Israel’s Gaza border communities and the outdoor music rave that Tamar was attending.

Tamar told her sister, Adva, that she was in the car, but couldn’t leave because of the attacks taking place on the road. She said that security forces had told them to stay at the site, rather than try and escape.

The Hamas terrorists attacked those fleeing the event, shooting and killing the partygoers as they tried to run and hide.

Adva last heard from Tamar while she was in the car; Tamar’s phone was later found on the side of the road.

Her sister searched for her in the local hospitals, hoping to find her there, but Tamar was presumed captive after not locating her anywhere over the last 21 days.

Gutman, a second-year law student, hasn’t left the house much in recent years, as she suffers from repeated attacks of Crohn’s disease, and required multiple hospitalizations and constant medication, which she doesn’t have with her.

She’s the family caregiver, said her sister, Adva.

“She cooked for everyone in the family the night before,” said Adva.