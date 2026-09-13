Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Protests erupt in Syria over fuel price increases

By AP 13 September 2026, 11:50 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Protesters burn tires and other debris to block a highway as demonstrations over fuel price increases spread across Syria, in Maarat al-Numan, Idlib province, September 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Ahmed Albam)
Protesters burn tires and other debris to block a highway as demonstrations over fuel price increases spread across Syria, in Maarat al-Numan, Idlib province, September 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Ahmed Albam)

Protests have broken out in different parts of Syria over increased fuel prices, with demonstrators blocking a main highway in Idlib province for several hours.

The government announced what it said were temporary price increases for gasoline, diesel and other petroleum products earlier today, citing rising global fuel prices as a result of the US-Iran war. The price of gasoline increased by about 30% and diesel by 40%.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said yesterday that Syria is producing about 102,000 barrels of oil per day, while it needs about 325,000 barrels per day for domestic consumption and is relying on imports to make up the difference.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.