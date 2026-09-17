What Matters Now

What Matters Now

Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib: Hamas is to blame for October 7 and Gaza’s ‘collateral damage’

The head of Realign for Palestine speaks about how being an anti-Hamas Gazan means he’s not in lockstep with the zeitgeist, including those who gave a 25-minute ovation for ‘NAZA’

With:
Edit 17 September 2026, 3:50 pm
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Welcome to What Matters Now, a weekly podcast exploring key issues currently shaping Israel and the Jewish World, with host deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan speaking with Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, the head of Realign for Palestine, an Atlantic Council project that challenges entrenched narratives in the Israel and Palestine discourse.

Before Alkhatib gives us an overview of the conditions on the ground right now in the Gaza Strip, he speaks to social media allegations that he is a “Zionist” or “pro-Israel stooge” because of his staunch anti-Hamas stance and willingness to engage with Israelis and Jews.

WATCH the full episode here:

He speaks to how the “pro-Palestine industrial complex” marches in lockstep to condemn and blame Israel, giving two examples: the recent Haaretz report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was warned about the October 7, 2023, Hamas onslaught on southern Israel and the unreserved acceptance of the narrative portrayed in the new film “NAZA.”

More from What Matters Now

Alkhatib goes through the recent claims made against Netanyahu and explains how, in his assessment, there are other agendas at work by a variety of actors. Something doesn’t add up, he says.

Turning to “NAZA” and its unprecedented 25-minute standing ovation, Alkhatib again turns the spotlight on the double standard the world employs when discussing Hamas versus Israel.

“Ironically, Israelis are believed when they criticize their government and their military and their people and their army, but Palestinians against Hamas in Gaza… they’re not believed. They’re called traitors, or they’re silenced or they’re viewed as inconvenient, by the same people that gave that long standing ovation,” he says.

“It’s enraging to me that Hamas is afforded the benefit of the doubt,” he says, adding that residents of Gaza are likewise enraged that they remain held captive by a terrorist regime that is given a “pass” by the international community and pro-Palestine activists.

Finally, Alkhatib announces that his new short book, “Hamas and its Two Million Hostages” — part memoir, part an attempt to explain how Hamas’s stranglehold on the people in the Gaza Strip is only tightening — will soon be translated into Hebrew. (Arabic is also in the plans.)

And so this week, we ask Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, what matters now?

What Matters Now podcasts are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out the previous What Matters Now episode:

read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.
Back to top
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering allows you to manage your newsletters and alerts and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.