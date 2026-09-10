What Matters Now

What Matters Now

Yohanan Plesner: 3 existential issues facing Israel’s voters

The president of the Israel Democracy Institute warns the country may be heading to another series of inconclusive elections unless politicians’ promises are broken

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Welcome to What Matters Now, a weekly podcast exploring key issues currently shaping Israel and the Jewish World, with host Amanda Borschel-Dan speaking with the head of the Israel Democracy Institute, Yohanan Plesner.

As millions of Israeli voters will cast a fateful ballot on October 27, what are the top three issues driving them to the polls — and why?

WATCH the full episode here:

Plesner, a former member of Knesset for the now-defunct Kadima party, begins the program by explaining the purpose and goals of the IDI, which he calls a “think-and-do-tank.”

More from What Matters Now

We learn about the overabundance of parties that officially registered this week, the use of joint party “lists” to minimize wasted votes and how a politician’s word may be somewhat flexible, leading to broken promises.

Even after a vote takes place, the challenges in setting up a stable coalition are immense. It is not at all clear that we’re not about to head into another series of inconclusive elections, warns Plesner.

And so this week, we ask Yohanan Plesner what matters now.

What Matters Now podcasts are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out the previous What Matters Now episode:

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