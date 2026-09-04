What Matters Now

What Matters Now

Jonathan Greenblatt: Surging antisemitism brings ADL to a moment of reckoning

The 113-year-old organization was born out of a need to protect Jews, says its CEO. Now fighting petrol-funded heavyweights, it’s turning to AI for reinforcements

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League. (courtesy)
    Jonathan Greenblatt
    Jonathan Greenblatt is the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.
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Welcome to What Matters Now, a weekly podcast exploring key issues currently shaping Israel and the Jewish World, with host Amanda Borschel-Dan speaking with the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt.

As antisemitism surges worldwide by some 900% over the past decade, Greenblatt explores how the 113-year-old organization’s mission to protect Jews has — and has not — evolved to meet the new challenge.

WATCH the full episode here:

In light of the drastic uptick in hate, Borschel-Dan jokes that the ADL commands more money than a very small sovereign state (she erroneously names Nauru) and asks if the organization has failed in its mission.

More from What Matters Now

Greenblatt assures her that a $100 million annual budget is a drop in the bucket against well-oiled hate machines funded by petrol states and says the ADL, like all other Jewish organizations, is working to regain its footing in a post-October 7 world.

We learn how the foundational anti-hate body has had to make some tough choices and how it is increasingly leaning on AI to reinforce its human staff.

And so this week, we ask Jonathan Greenblatt what matters now.

What Matters Now podcasts are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out the previous What Matters Now episode:

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