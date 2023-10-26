Rami Katzir, 79: Mechanic who worked listening to classical music

Avraham “Rami” Katzir was killed by Hamas terrorists in the sealed room of his Kibbutz Nir Oz home on October 7, where he was with his wife, Hanna, who is missing and presumed captive in Gaza.
The Katzirs are among the founders of the kibbutz, where they raised their three children, Avital, Elad and Carmit.
Katzir, 79, was known as a premier tractor mechanic who fixed the kibbutz agricultural equipment while listening to classical music.
He was considered the community’s “tractor doctor,” able to locate any tractor at any moment and identify what kind of shape it was in.
Known as a gentle soul, a calm and peaceful man, Katzir met and married Hanna 55 years ago at Nir Oz in a joint kibbutz wedding, as was customary back then.
