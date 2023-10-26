Join our Community
ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 22

Those we are missing

Taken captive: Chaim Peri, film lecturer and activist

The grandfather was witnessed to be ‘alive and well’ by released captive and Kibbutz Nir Oz neighbor Yocheved Lifshitz

By ToI Staff 26 October 2023, 10:08 pm
Haim Peri, held hostage by Hamas terrorists who abducted him during the October 7, 2023 assault on Kibbutz Nir Oz (Courtesy)
Haim Peri, held hostage by Hamas terrorists who abducted him during the October 7, 2023 assault on Kibbutz Nir Oz (Courtesy)

Chaim Peri, 79, a father of five and grandfather of 13, film lecturer and activist, was taken captive by Hamas terrorists from his Kibbutz Nir Oz home on October 7, during an assault on the community, when 73 members of the kibbutz were taken hostage.

Peri’s wife, Osnat, survived the assault.

The family has said that Peri wasn’t yet confirmed as a hostage until a few days ago, when Yocheved Lifshitz, a neighbor who was freed from Hamas captivity, told the family that she saw him alive and well.

Peri takes life-saving heart medications, said his son Lior Peri.

While Peri and his wife were battling for their lives on one side of the kibbutz, another family member, Danny Darlington, 34, a photographer, was murdered along with his German friend, Carolin Bohl.

Darlington was a British citizen who had been living in Berlin. He and Bohl, who were good friends, had come to Israel for a vacation.

It has a link that will sign you in.