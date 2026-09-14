Belgian universities slam Brussels for waffling on evacuating Gaza students

Rectors of country’s top 10 universities accuse government of using 13 students as ‘bargaining chips’ amid division on issue within ruling coalition

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 9:40 pm
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A woman walks by signs hanging in a window inside of a school building at the University of Antwerp, as pro-Palestinian students occupy parts of the campus in Antwerp, Belgium, May 14, 2024. (AP/Virginia Mayo)
A woman walks by signs hanging in a window inside of a school building at the University of Antwerp, as pro-Palestinian students occupy parts of the campus in Antwerp, Belgium, May 14, 2024. (AP/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Belgium’s top universities condemned on Monday the government’s refusal to help 13 students from war-torn Gaza, who received scholarships at Belgian universities, reach the country.

Brussels set aside plans to evacuate the Palestinian students last week in a case that has split the coalition government.

The rectors of the European country’s top 10 universities expressed their “dismay” at the move in a letter, accusing the administration of using the students as “bargaining chips” in “disgraceful political horse-trading.”

Centrist Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot has advocated in favor of evacuating the students, but has faced opposition from the Flemish conservatives party of Prime Minister Bart De Wever, according to a government source.

Prevot said one member of the five-party coalition demanded concessions on migration, including the creation of deportation centers, in return for greenlighting the evacuations.

“They must not be treated as bargaining chips or as variables to be adjusted in political debates on migration,” the rectors wrote of the Gaza students. “Their cases must be assessed for what they are: those of students and researchers who have been awarded scholarships on the basis of their academic merit and who have all expressed their intention to return to their home countries to contribute to their reconstruction.”

War-wounded Palestinians and other patients prepare to leave the Gaza Strip for treatment through the Rafah border crossing, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, February 9, 2026. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

The students are among about 1,500 Palestinians in Gaza currently waiting to reach Belgium, having been granted the right to do so, mainly under family reunification rules, according to several NGOs.

Yet, evacuations from the Palestinian territory are proceeding at a trickle, with activists, and now the universities, accusing the government of deliberately slowing down the process.

“Discussions in recent weeks also show that the obstacles cited do not stem from insurmountable constraints, but rather from a lack of political will,” the university chiefs wrote.

The case is not isolated, with Palestinian students hoping to study in Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, and Germany also reporting delays in recent months.

Some 10,500 people have exited the Gaza Strip since the October 2025 ceasefire there, according to Israeli border crossing figures obtained by The Times of Israel last week.

Those leaving the Gaza Strip fall into two categories: patients and wounded people evacuated by the World Health Organization, and those with ties to a third country — including students who have secured scholarships, Gazans seeking family reunification with relatives living abroad, and others. The number of Gazans who left the Strip for non-medical reasons is estimated to be around 2,300.

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