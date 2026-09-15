Convicted UK Palestine Action activist, freed for brother’s wedding, on run since last year

A member of the proscribed Palestine Action group in the UK skipped bail almost a year ago while he was awaiting trial over his alleged role in planning a violent raid on a factory operated by Israeli defense firm Elbit, and has since disappeared, British media reported on Monday.

Sean Middlebrough, 34, of Liverpool, was granted leave for three days to attend his brother’s wedding in October, but never returned to jail.

Police reportedly believe Middlebrough may have left the country, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Details of the developments were permitted for publication on Monday after a judge lifted a gag order.

Since vanishing, Middlebrough has sent messages to supporters, later published online, vowing that he will not be “held as an Israeli prisoner of war in a British prison,” the BBC reported.

He was among eight suspects accused of being involved in planning a 2024 raid on a factory operated by Israeli defense firm Elbit that caused more than $1 million in damage.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Though none of the eight were among the group that breached the factory on the night of the attack, they were accused of making lists of equipment, carrying out reconnaissance, and buying tools and weapons that were used in the raid. They deny the charges against them.

Middlebrough specifically was accused of providing £890 (approximately $1,200) to buy equipment for the raid, including torches, backpacks, sledgehammers, a bolt cutter and other items. Prosecutors said he traveled to Bristol along with others before the attack and stayed in the area for two days, then left hours after the raid.

???? BREAKING: A Palestine Action terrorist is on the run having been released from custody for his brother’s wedding. He has not returned and may have left the country. Advertisement • Self-proclaimed communist Sean Middlebrough, 34, of Liverpool, was one of eight accused of organising the 6… pic.twitter.com/28gjg3vQyb — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) September 14, 2026

During the raid, Palestine Action activist Samuel Corner used a sledgehammer, allegedly part of the equipment paid for by Middlebrough, the BBC said, to hit a policewoman attending the scene of the break-in, breaking her spine and severely injuring her. Earlier this year, Corner was sentenced to over seven years in prison.

Middlebrough and the seven others were being held in custody last year before the start of their trial.

On October 20, he was granted temporary bail for the wedding, the BBC reported. He was supposed to surrender himself to HMP Wandsworth in London on October 24 but never arrived.

According to the media reports, police believe supporters have helped him to leave the UK.

Advertisement

The trial for all eight defendants went ahead in June, though the jury was not told why Middlebrough was not in court.

He was eventually convicted in August of criminal damage, while the jury did not reach a verdict on other charges against all eight. A retrial is set for 2028.

Reports on his conviction were withheld from publication under a gag order because Middlebrough was also facing charges, along with another man, of planning a Palestine Action protest at the wedding party of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson in July 2022.

The BBC, apparently referring to that case but without naming Middlebrough, said Monday that the jury failed to reach a verdict, and no date has yet been set for a retrial.

Sean Middlebrough absconded from prison and now he’s being interviewed by Novara media. He thinks because ppl on social media support him he can do a runner from justice. “Free Palestine” doesn’t trump the rule of law Sean. Maybe the @metpoliceuk should talk to Novara. pic.twitter.com/BcVGbElr9e — Heidi Bachram (@HeidiBachram) November 13, 2025

In an August retrial, four activists were sent to prison for their part in the Elbit raid; the judge handed out longer terms after determining a “terrorism connection.” A different jury in February had cleared them of aggravated burglary but failed to reach verdicts regarding criminal damage and some other charges.

Wearing red boilersuits, the four activists damaged computers, drones and other equipment, then clashed with security guards and police who tried to stop them in the August 2024 raid. The group said they aimed to “dismantle drones and weaponry” they believed would be used to kill people, particularly in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

According to the BBC, Elbit Systems in Bristol has said that none of the items it makes at the Bristol factory go to Israel.

The assault on the Bristol factory was one of the events that led the UK government last year to ban Palestine Action as a terrorist organization. The ban under the 2000 Terrorism Act, which went into force on July 5 last year, made membership of or support for the direct action group a criminal offense punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Since then, some 3,000 people have been arrested at rallies and demonstrations.