Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Board of Peace to roll out $2.75 billion Gaza recovery plan — report

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 12:46 pm
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Tents sheltering displaced Palestinians and a market surround a heavily damaged building in Gaza City, September 17, 2026. (AP/Jehad Alshrafi)
Tents sheltering displaced Palestinians and a market surround a heavily damaged building in Gaza City, September 17, 2026. (AP/Jehad Alshrafi)

US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace will unveil a six-month, $2.45 billion recovery plan for Gaza at a meeting of its members on Wednesday, Axios reports.

The proposed plan includes projected spending for temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery and the deployment of a multinational security force, the report adds, citing a copy of the plan.

Its authors hope to begin the process soon after Israel October 27 election, Axios reports, noting that getting buy-in from Israel and Hamas, the terror group that still governs Gaza, may be major obstacles.

The proposal earmarks around $1 billion for infrastructure and another $885 million for projects related to security, including bases for the International Stabilization Force and salaries for Palestinian police, as well as money to buy back weapons as part of a Hamas disarmament process.

It estimates that it will take some $71.4 billion over a decade for Gaza’s full recovery.

Reuters cannot immediately verify the report.

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