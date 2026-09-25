Key updates
Turkey rejects Netanyahu’s ‘baseless accusations’ at UN, state media reports
Turkey rejects Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “baseless accusations” at the United Nations, its state-run news agency Anadolu reports.
Netanyahu had called Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a “tyrant” during a fiery speech at the UN, accusing Ankara of harbouring Hamas terror leaders.
The Israeli leader’s address to the UN General Assembly on Thursday, in which he denounced enemies and allies alike, sparked uproar in the chamber.
Dozens of envoys from across the world walked out, some jeering and booing, while Netanyahu’s own team stood and applauded, and the speaker of the session shouted for order.
“The latest country to become a super spreader of antisemitic lies (is Turkey),” he said.
“Erdogan is a tyrant. He also hosts the Hamas terror chiefs.”
Anadolu quotes the Turkish presidency’s communications director Burhanettin Duran, as slamming Netanyahu’s allegation as “incompatible” with UN values.
“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s use of the UN General Assembly podium to level ‘baseless accusations’ against Turkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was incompatible with the ‘ideals of peace, law and dialogue’ represented by the UN,” Duran says.
Netanyahu’s words cannot “make his massacres, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and the proceedings before international law invisible,” he adds.
Colombia’s new government cuts ties with Iran
Colombia says it had cut diplomatic ties with Iran, the latest Washington ally in Latin America to sever links with the US arch-foe.
Colombia’s new right-wing president, Abelardo de la Espriella, has redrawn Colombia’s alliances since taking over from his leftist predecessor Gustavo Petro on August 7 with the full-throated endorsement of US President Donald Trump.
Before his inauguration, De la Espriella also announced plans to sever ties with authoritarian leftist regimes in Cuba and Nicaragua, though he has yet to do so.
His government says the decision to cut ties with Iran, which took effect on September 19, was based on “hemispheric national security” considerations.
It accuses the Iranian government of having ties to “narco-terrorist groups that threaten the security of the country,” without giving proof of the allegations.
The government further lambasts Tehran for blocking traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and attacking other countries in the Middle East in its war with the United States and Israel.
Bogota adds that it would maintain consular relations with Tehran.
Iranian president to Fox News: US ‘must choose’ whether to end war
It is for the United States to decide whether to end its war against Iran, as Tehran does not wish to continue fighting, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian tells Fox News in an interview.
“When we can resolve issues through dialog, we shouldn’t resort to killing one another. But with the instigations conducted by Israel, they have imposed this war on us,” he says in remarks translated by the broadcaster.
“But we do not wish to continue,” Pezeshkian adds. “It’s America that must choose whether it wants to end this or not.”
UAE says suspending all flights operated by Iranian airlines to comply with US sanctions
The United Arab Emirates confirms that it os suspending all flights operated by Iranian airlines until further notice to comply with US sanctions.
“The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced the suspension of all flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE, effective today, Thursday, September 24, until further notice,” reads a statement published on the official news agency WAM. The decision was “based on the US sanctions imposed on Iranian airlines preventing them from using airports around the world.”
Israel’s Abu Farchi sent off after gun gesture celebration in soccer match against Austria
Israel forward Saied Abu Farchi was sent off for celebrating his goal against Austria in their 3-1 UEFA Nations League defeat tonight by using the corner flag to simulate a gun.
Abu Farchi headed home in the 55th minute to bring Israel level after Austria had taken the lead through a Romano Schmid penalty before halftime at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.
The 20-year-old ran to the corner flag, grabbed it and made a gun-firing gesture during his celebration.
The referee had booked Abu Farchi four minutes earlier and showed him a second yellow card for the celebration, followed by a red, leaving Israel with 10 players.
Austria regained the lead in the 90th minute through Phillipp Mwene, who netted following a cross from Paul Wanner. Sasa Kalajdzic added a third in stoppage time with a close-range finish.
Representatives from Abraham Accords countries meet in NYC for first time since Jan. 2023
NEW YORK — Representatives from the Abraham Accords countries of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco held a joint meeting in New York for the first time since January 2023.
The roundtable was convened by the N7 Foundation, which works to advance the Abraham Accords. Also participating were US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker and a representative from Kazakhstan.
The representatives discussed ways to strengthen the Abraham Accords, which the US has struggled to expand following the outbreak of the Gaza war.
Report: Armenian Christian child attacked in Jerusalem for riding bike with headphones on during Yom Kippur
A nine-year-old Armenian Christian boy was reportedly attacked by Jewish extremists in Jerusalem for riding his bike with headphones on during Yom Kippur earlier this week.
Channel 13 airs footage of the boy receiving treatment from paramedics in an ambulance after he was pepper-sprayed by the Jewish extremists.
The network says this was the second time that the boy has been attacked. The first time he was with his father, who protected him, but this time he was alone.
His mother tells the network that her son has had a hard time sleeping since the attack and has become fearful of outwardly Jewish-looking individuals.
Channel 13 says that despite the attack being caught on security cameras, police closed the case without making any arrests.
תסתכלו על וויליאם. הוא בן 9 . בריונים קיצוניים התיזו עליו פלפל. כל חטאו שהיה שביום כיפור הוא רכב על אופניים סמוך לממילא בירושלים ושמע, רחמנא ליצלן, מוזיקה באוזניות. הם ניגשו אליו באיומים, דרשו שיוריד את האוזניות. הוא עשה את זה , אבל אז הם שמעו שהוא מדבר באנגלית. No English ,… pic.twitter.com/ofcfJxDnak
— Yossi Eli (@Yossi_eli) September 24, 2026
Israeli ambassador offers Starlink terminal to Iranian diplomat on UN floor
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon tries to give an Iranian diplomat the Starlink terminal Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used in his speech.
“It can be very useful to let the Iranian people get their freedom after what you did to them,” he says as the Iranian turns away and does not respond.
The Iranian government imposed a months-long internet blackout in January 2026 in response to widespread protests across the country.
The blackout was officially ended in late May.
The Iranian representative didn’t want the starlink 🙁 pic.twitter.com/wpElxvrrr4
— Danny Danon ???????? דני דנון (@dannydanon) September 24, 2026
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