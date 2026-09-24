Controversial Gaza documentary ‘NAZA’ to stream online for free in November

“NAZA” co-director Yuval Abraham on Thursday said the controversial film about the killing of civilians in Gaza would be published online for free in November “because of the public interest and significance.”

The documentary, based on Abraham’s investigative journalistic pieces in far-left Israeli outlets +972 and Local Call, features interviews with 24 digitally masked Israeli soldiers, mainly intelligence officers, and alleges the Israel Defense Forces used AI to systematically target Gazan civilians, which the military denies.

According to The Guardian, which produced the film, it is slated for cinematic release on September 28 in 56 countries and territories, but not Israel, the West Bank or Gaza.

“The film has been offered to a number of distributors and cinemas in Israel. The Guardian will also be exploring other ways to enable the film to be seen in the occupied Palestinian territories,” the newspaper said.

In his first post on X since controversy erupted around “NAZA” in Israel, Abraham said the film had been offered to cinemas in the country free of charge.

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“Screening it would be a brave decision in the face of great violence that seeks to bury it,” Abraham said in the Hebrew-language post.

The film, whose name is the Hebrew acronym for “collateral damage,” premiered to record applause at the Venice Film Festival on September 10, and went on to win the festival’s special jury prize. It hasn’t been released publicly yet.

The film’s success at the festival led Culture Minister Miki Zohar to accuse Abraham and his co-director Rachel Szor of treason and to call for their Israeli citizenship to be revoked. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since said he would introduce legislation to revoke the citizenship of Israelis who “slander the IDF abroad.”

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Meanwhile, government supporters have protested outside the home of Szor’s parents, and vowed to hound Abraham and Szor when the two co-directors return to Israel.

Writing on X, Abraham said “the threats won’t help” and that he and Szor would return to Israel “and keep fighting for the future of this place alongside many partners.”

“Many incorrect things” have been said about the film, which is backed by “three years of comprehensive journalistic investigation,” said Abraham.

He added that after his Local Call pieces made little waves in Israel, “now, for the first time, something has cracked in the screen of apathy — and that’s a positive thing.”

Abraham said there were thousands of soldiers in Israel who “will watch the film and personally recognize” the killings it describes.

“Even if it’s scary, it’s your duty to find the way to attest to what you saw. You’ll be told the truth should be hidden for the sake of hasbara abroad, but that’s bogus,” Abraham said, referring to Israeli public diplomacy.

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Alluding to accusations that the film ignores the Hamas-led onslaught of October 7, 2023, which sparked the Gaza war, Abraham said that “recognizing the horrors in Gaza doesn’t diminish for a second the criminal October 7 massacre, which Hamas is responsible for, which soldiers talk about in the film, and which has no justification.”

The October 7 onslaught saw thousands of Hamas-led terrorists storm southern Israel to kill some 1,200 people and take 251 hostages.

Israel’s ensuing offensive in Gaza has killed over 73,400 people, according to the Strip’s Hamas-led health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

The IDF believes the Hamas health ministry toll is largely accurate, and that two to three civilians were killed for every combatant.

Israel has said it seeks to minimize civilian fatalities and stresses that Hamas uses Gaza’s civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools and mosques.