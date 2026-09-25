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Tehran will make no nuclear concessions, Hormuz to stay shut until conditions met, senior Iranian official says

By Reuters Today, 7:41 pm
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visiting the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, in Tehran, November 2, 2025. (Handout / Iranian Atomic Organization (IAEO) / AFP)
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visiting the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, in Tehran, November 2, 2025. (Handout / Iranian Atomic Organization (IAEO) / AFP)

UNITED NATIONS — Iran will show no flexibility over its nuclear program even if the United States accepts its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which calls for steps including the lifting of a US naval blockade on Iranian ports, a senior Iranian official tells Reuters.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, says the waterway would remain closed until “all of Iran’s conditions are met” by the United States.

Under Iran’s proposal, Tehran has offered to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Within seven days, hostilities would end on all fronts, including Lebanon; the United States would lift its blockade on Iranian ports, release Iran’s frozen funds and waive its oil sanctions, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Thursday.

The proposal follows a sharp escalation in Middle East tensions after seven months of war between Iran and the United States, with Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen launching missiles and drones at Saudi Arabia.

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