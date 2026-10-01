A Mandatory Listen

A Mandatory Listen

A Mandatory Listen – Micah Goodman: The one issue that unites America’s radical left and right

In the second episode of our new podcast series, the public intellectual joins Amanda Borschel-Dan to probe the hidden reason why ‘self-loathing’ Americans all have a final solution for Israel

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • Micah Goodman
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Welcome to “A Mandatory Listen,” a new weekly podcast in which The Times of Israel deputy editor Amanda Borschel-Dan asks the big questions facing Israel and the Jewish people.

For this second episode in the new series, who better to ask the big questions than a philosopher? We turn to author and public intellectual Micah Goodman for an in-depth conversation on the one burning issue that unites America’s radical right and left. (Spoiler: They hate Israel.)

WATCH the full episode here:

 

More from A Mandatory Listen

But the reasons why the far left and the far right despise the Jewish state come from very different narratives, explains Goodman. Likewise, their “final solutions” for Israel would result in divergent conclusions.

In the second half of the program, we turn the tables and ask: Are Israelis aware that the fate of the Jewish state is an election issue in the US? Why is this fissure in the essential US-Israel relationship trumpeted as a main existential issue on Israeli politicians’ campaign trails?

Israelis, says Goodman, need to wake up.

But will they?

A Mandatory Listen podcast episodes are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out last week’s episode:

read more:
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