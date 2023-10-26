Margit & Yosi Silverman: Killed, 9-month-old grandson captured

Margit Shnaider Silverman and her husband Yosi Silverman were buried on October 23, killed by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz.
The couple was murdered on October 7, as Hamas gunmen entered Nir Oz and committed a brutal massacre, killing or abducting some 180 of the kibbutz’s 400 residents.
The Silvermans’ daughter, Shiri Bibas, her husband Yarden Bibas and their two children, nine-month-old Kfir and four-year-old Ariel, also residents of Nir Oz, were taken captive to Gaza.
Margit and Yosi were initially presumed missing but their bodies were later identified.
The couple were in their 60s, according to a niece’s social media post, and Margit suffered from Parkinson’s disease.
