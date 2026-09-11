Bennett calls Israeli-made film on Gaza civilian casualties a ‘blood libel’

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett says the Naza documentary alleging Israel intentionally killed civilians during the Gaza war is a “blood libel.”

“What makes it especially painful and infuriating is that this lie comes from Israeli filmmakers and is now being spread around the world,” Bennett tweets on the day after the film’s premiere.

“If Israel wanted to hurt the people of Gaza, we would not send our sons and daughters to fight house to house, through alleyways and tunnels, at the terrible cost of our own soldiers being killed and wounded,” he argues.

“The war in Gaza is terrible. The death of every child is a tragedy,” Bennett continues. “But a terrible war is not genocide.”