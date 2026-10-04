Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 4, 2026

Netanyahu orders ‘through review’ of security procedures for foreign flights to Israel

By Nava Freiberg Today, 7:39 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed National Security Council head Shmuel Ben Ezra to appoint an examiner to conduct a thorough review of “all aspects” of the security arrangements for foreign civilian flights to Israel, the Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement.

The move comes as the attempted terror attack on flydubai Flight 1073 prompts mounting scrutiny of Israel’s oversight of foreign airlines, including reports that senior Israeli bodies had warned for years that the Transportation Ministry was not properly carrying out security checks on foreign flights.

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