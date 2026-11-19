A man in his 70s was shot dead in the northern Arab town of Arara a short while ago, according to first responders.

Police say officers are gathering evidence on the scene and that the shooting is not nationalistically motivated.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says medics found the victim unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse.

According to the Abraham Initiatives monitor, there have been over 200 murders in the Arab community this year, with the death toll only slightly lower than the record number of slayings till the equivalent point of 2025.