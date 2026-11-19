A skyscraper in Riyadh housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was damaged on Thursday, as the kingdom reported new attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Saudi Arabia has been battling a surge in attacks since fighting reignited over the summer in neighboring Yemen’s civil war, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognized government against the Iran-supported Houthis.

In the early hours of Thursday, a powerful blast was heard in the Saudi capital.

Around the same time, civil defense authorities issued a warning for “potential danger” but said minutes later that the danger had passed.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said it had “addressed a missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh.”

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“Initial assessment indicates the impact of debris, with material damage currently being surveyed,” said coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki.

The 385-meter PIF Tower was designed as the centerpiece for a new office district in Riyadh and is the tallest building in the city. #TallBuildingTuesday #verticalurbanism #tallbuilding #skyscraper pic.twitter.com/0u2pYk3uRQ — CVU (@CVUrbanism) April 8, 2025

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Witnesses later told AFP that Riyadh’s Public Investment Fund Tower, which at 1,263 feet (385 meters) is the tallest in the city and second tallest in the country, had been damaged.

“The facade is damaged across several floors, with windows blown out,” said one source who requested anonymity. Two other sources confirmed the damage.

Images of the damage were not immediately circulated. Saudi Arabia has a strict policy against photographing or otherwise documenting impact sites.

The attack comes less than two weeks after a Houthi attack damaged a Riyadh office tower housing the headquarters of the kingdom’s Aramco energy firm.

At 80 stories, the PIF tower dominates King Abdullah Financial District, which acts as a showcase for Saudi Arabia’s economic ambitions. With imposing skyscrapers, luxury shops and green spaces, the district also hosts the headquarters of the Saudi stock exchange along with multinationals such as Goldman Sachs.

Chaired by Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the sovereign wealth fund is one of the largest in the world with more than $900 billion in assets under management. It is also one of the main instruments for diversifying the kingdom’s economy away from oil, plans which have been threatened by the latest fighting.

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Airport again under fire

Malki also said Thursday that the coalition had intercepted five ballistic missiles launched toward Saudi Arabia’s southern region, which borders Yemen.

The Iran-backed Houthis have stepped up their attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, striking targets including airports, energy infrastructure, military sites and Riyadh’s financial district.

In October, a deadly attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport killed 14 people and injured hundreds, forcing the suspension of flights for two weeks. In response, the Saudi coalition has been striking Houthi targets in areas of Yemen held by the group.

On Thursday, Houthi media outlets reported that Saudi Arabia had launched another attack on Yemen’s capital Sanaa.

The Almasirah television channel said Saudi forces have “once again targeted the shoe and textile factory of the Alyateem Development Foundation,” citing its correspondent in Sanaa.

The Saudi coalition said it had “destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Dhamar,” a city about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Sanaa that was used by the Houthis to strike Riyadh.

Crown prince meets with CENTCOM chief

The long-running civil war in Yemen, one of the world’s poorest countries, fell dormant in 2022 after a ceasefire was implemented, but sprang back to life this summer. The Houthis are now nearing Aden, the internationally recognized government’s interim capital, having made sweeping territorial gains since the war resumed.

More than 1,600 people have been killed in the latest round of fighting and more than 300,000 displaced, according to the United Nations.

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On Thursday, the Saudi crown prince met with US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh, according to state news agency SPA.

The two sides “reviewed bilateral relations, particularly in the military fields, and discussed regional developments,” the media outlet said.

On Wednesday, another powerful explosion rattled homes in Riyadh, with residents saying no mobile phone alerts were issued beforehand, as is usually the case.

“The explosion was extremely loud,” said one resident in the north of the city. “Hearing a blast without receiving a warning is very frightening.”

The coalition said it had intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis in the Riyadh and southern regions.

The military spokesman for the Houthis, Yahya Saree, said in a post on X that the group had targeted Riyadh’s international airport and the capital’s financial district with cruise missiles.